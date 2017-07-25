Mummy ‘hub’ expands

Mum-of-three Roxanne Francois is on a mission to help mums and mums-to-be to make their most of their time with their little ones.

She launched J’adore Mama in 2014 after years of studying and research, professional and personal experience in maternity and aromatherapy. And now it has expanded to become a ‘hub’ of maternity and infant-related services all under one roof.

It’s grown so much it has moved to a new home, the old Lytham Children’s Centre building, next to Lytham YMCA on Mythop Road, in Lytham. Among the services on offer are baby massage, baby and toddler yoga, a sensory room, aromatherapy, breast feeding support, pre/post-natal well-being, paediatric first aid, new family support and parental workshops.

Roxanne, who trained as a midwife for 12 months with UCLan in 2011 and delivered eight babies, said: “Working within an obstetric trust increased my passion and determination to promote normality and encourage women to enjoy their pregnancy and birth even more. I took a career diversion to train as an aromatherapist specialising in pregnancy, childbirth, new mummies and babies.

“I trained as an aromatherapist with additional training in pregnancy, infant massage and natural remedies. During this time I gave birth to my second child in 2013 and following further growth in J’adore Mama, I became even busier with my third baby, born at home in 2016.

“Most of all, J’adore Mama is a place to talk, make friends, and have fun with your baby.

“J’adore Mama has grown and grown and with some areas of the Fylde losing government funding for children’s services and support groups, I thought it was important to ensure new mums and their families could continue to receive ongoing support in the community. Lack of social interaction and not attending groups can have detrimental affects on a new mum such as postnatal anxiety/depression, isolation and fear, which can lead to breastfeeding and bonding issues.

“Meeting women at the start of pregnancy, providing treatment, therapy and supporting them throughout their pregnancy, birth and the early weeks is extremely rewarding and a privilege. Myself and my team have a real passion for supporting and encouraging an enjoyable pregnancy, birth and the early weeks with a new baby, a special time.”

• Visit www.facebook.com/jadoremama or call 07715 660760.