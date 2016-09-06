Mum’s The Word - September 6, 2016

Heading home from our camping holiday, we had the usual “what was your favourite bit?” conversation with the kids.

And as it was a good four hours from our base in Normandy to the EuroTunnel, we hoped it would kill a fair chunk of time!

“The four slides in the pool”, said Gracie.

For Sophia, it was seeing the Bayeux Tapestry, which she’d just learnt about at school.

“How about you William?”

Maybe sleeping in his Peppa Pig blow-up bed in the tent, or riding a pony for the first time?

Or how about splashing around in his inflatable car in the swimming pool?

Playing on the beach and jumping in waves?

No, nothing like that.

“My favourite bit was the guy ropes.”

“The guy ropes?,” I questioned.

“Yes, the green guy ropes,” he replied – as if I’d just asked a really stupid question.

So, not seeing the tanks and jeeps used at Arromanches – one of the D Day landings beaches – or dancing at the kids’ disco?

Or even building a den?

Surely toasting marshmallows on a fire pit is more memorable than some green string that keeps a tent in place?

Obviously not.

If that was the best part of the holiday then it sure doesn’t sound like a very exciting trip!

But then I guess when you’re two-and-a-half and allowed to hold a huge mallet in your hand to help Daddy peg the guy ropes out, life doesn’t get much more fun than that!