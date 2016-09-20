Mum’s The Word - September 20, 2016

It’s never too early to get children into a bit of culture, right?

Well, that’s what I thought when I took William to Manchester Art Gallery.

“What’s an art gallriii?,” he asked.

“It’s where you can see different paintings,” I explained.

To which William looked at me with as much interest as a vegetarian confronted with a double cheeseburger.

Nonetheless, off we went on our day trip adventure.

Of course as soon as we got there, it was wee stop time. Delaying tactics maybe?

But, truthfully, art galleries are great at catering for families nowadays.

William loved exploring the family room where there was a dressing up section, drawing area and a pile of plastic pipes to let children’s imaginations run wild.

And there was some colourful modern art which took his eye – probably because it looked similar to what he can draw!

Then we headed to see some of the classics by LS Lowry and William Hunt.

One in particular was just at William’s height and he reached out to touch it.

“Noooooo, don’t touch,” I screamed, terrified that alarms would start going off and we’d become surrounded by security staff.

At least he was taking an interest, I suppose.

And, in the next room – the Pre-Raphaelites exhibition – he certainly did take an interest.

Everywhere we looked there were paintings or sculptures of half-naked ladies.

“Boobies, boobies, boobies,” William shouted as he pointed out every breast in the room.

Trust a toddler to lower the tone.