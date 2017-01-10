Mum’s crafty plan proving a big success

A Blackpool mum has turned her passion for embroidery into a European success, with help from Blackpool Council’s Get Started service.

Steph Arnold has always enjoyed experimenting with various crafts, and after struggling with mental health issues for a number of years, discovered that embroidery was a perfect way for her to relax and unwind.

The budding entrepreneur decided to combine her love of embroidery, with the knowledge that she had gained during studying for a product design degree at UCLan and set up her own craft business – working hours to fit around her little boy.

Oh Sew Bootiful is set up to supply modern embroidery kits and patterns, as well as hand-embroidered hoop art all over the world – including Europe, America and Asia.

Steph said: “I started by making embroidery hoop art to sell on the Etsy online marketplace and after a couple of weeks I was approached by a German book publisher – who asked if I would write a couple of tutorials to be featured in their new book ‘Stitch it Yourself’.

“I got to work on them and really enjoyed it, so I decided to have a go at making downloadable PDF patterns and embroidery kits.

“I’ve written all the stitch instructions and made them as simple as possible, so that even a real novice can create a fab piece of hoop art whilst learning the embroidery basics.

“For me, embroidery is such a fun and creative way to relax.

“I could spend hours stitching away with a cup of tea.

“I’m hoping embroidery will soon become the new colouring book of mindfulness as it’s so relaxing to do, focusing your attention on the stitches, pattern and threads.

“I’ve only been established since April, and it is so helpful to know that Blackpool Council’s Get Started service is around to support me.”

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for regeneration, enterprise and economic development, said: “It’s wonderful to see Steph take a passion of hers and turn it into what is promising to be a successful business.

“She has used a hobby to help her relax and unwind and now others will be able to benefit from Steph’s embroidery kits thanks to our professional help.

“I wish Steph all the best with her new venture. Get Started can offer you expert advice from experienced business professionals – from talking through your initial ideas and arranging your business plan, to supporting you as the company develops.”

* To find out if you could become your own boss, contact Get Started on (01253) 477147 or search www.blackpool.gov.uk/getstarted