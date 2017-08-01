Mum is a real flame of hope

Have your say

A Blackpool grandmother has received a national award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of her outstanding contribution to its work.

The charity’s Flame of Hope Awards acknowledge remarkable efforts in fundraising and volunteering made by people from all walks of life.

Thelma Stables, 71, from Layton, was named a Cancer Research UK Honorary Fellow, in celebration of the loyalty and dedication shown to the cause over many years.

She picked up the accolade at a ceremony in London.

An audience at the Merchant Taylors’ Hall heard how Thelma has shown exceptional dedication to Cancer Research UK, helping to raise almost £120,000 since forming the Blackpool Group of Friends in 1990.

Mum-of-two Thelma, chairwoman of the group, was inspired to fundraise after losing her parents to cancer.

She was successfully treated for breast cancer 12 years ago. The group has held various fundraising events including a tea dance, sponsored walks and supermarket collections.

Thelma, a part-time beauty advisor, was nominated by her daughter Lisa Galloway.

Thelma said: “It was a wonderful surprise. I’m always amazed by the generosity of the general public who continue to support us and am always touched by the personal reasons people wish to get involved. I had a brilliant day at the ceremony.”

Sir Harpal Kumar, Cancer Research UK chief executive, said: “Our Flame of Hope Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to these enormously generous volunteers and supporters for the fantastic work they do.”