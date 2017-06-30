Mum and kids escape blaze after car bursts into flames on school run

A woman had a lucky escape after her car burst into flames in Thornton while she was driving her children to school, say fire services.

The woman was travelling along Willow-Dale with her two children at around 9am on June 30 when she noticed smoke coming through the air ducts.

The woman, who is believed to be heavily pregnant, promptly removed her children and got out of the car.

A fire crew from Fleetwood were called out to the scene where they found the car "well-alight".

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to a fire this morning after a Ford T Max caught light this morning.

"We used two hose reels to put out the fire which we believe started as a result of a fault.

"Hopefully most people will never experience a vehicle fire. Anyone who notices any signs of fire should obviously get out of the car as soon as possible.

"Remove yourself and your passengers to a safe distance.

"Do not stop to take belongings or attempt to fight the fire yourself. Things can always be replaced at a later date."

Nobody was injured during the incident.

