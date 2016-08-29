Mum and baby escape house blaze

A mum and her baby were forced to flee from a smoke-filled Blackpool home.

Fire crews were called to the terraced house in Tyne Avenue, close to Stanley Park, at 8am today.

They were responding to reports a tumble dryer had caught fire.

Crew manager John Riley from Blackpool Fire Station said: “The tumble dryer had been turned on about 30 minutes prior to the fire.

“A woman inside the house smelled smoke and looked into the kitchen, saw the flames and alerted the family.

“They escaped the house and called the fire service.”

On arrival firefighters found the house smoked logged and a team of two wearing breathing apparatus were deployed a hose reel.

Once the fire was extinguished a ventilation unit was used to get rid of the smoke in the property.

The kitchen was badly damaged due to the fire, there was very slight damage to the rest of the property due to the occupier closing the kitchen door and preventing fire spread.

Crew manager Riley said there had been no working smoke alarm in the property.

He said: “Smoke alarms save lives, You are more than twice as likely to die in a fire at home if you haven’t got one.

“A smoke alarm is the easiest way to alert you to the danger of fire, giving you and your family precious time to escape.”