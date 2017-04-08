MTV to help light up Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On

Tourism chiefs have lined up music and entertainment channel MTV again to raise the bar for the 2017 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On event.

For the second year running, MTV will be delivering the Switch-On as part of an ongoing partnership with VisitBlackpool.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, September 1 and it’s hoped that the global entertainment and music brand can once again attract stellar headline acts.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are thrilled that MTV is partnering with us for the 2017 Switch-On event.

“Last year, the involvement of MTV demonstrated what it brings to the table in terms of quality. It was one of the best free concerts that Blackpool has ever staged.

“We are looking forward to working with MTV to deliver an event that is as memorable as the 2016 one.”

Mark Swift, senior vice president at MTV, added: “MTV has a long-standing relationship with Blackpool.

“On the back of last year’s successful partnership we are absolutely delighted to be working with VisitBlackpool again this year to help deliver the Illuminations Switch-On and create a standout night for the people of Blackpool.”

To apply for a free wristband, register online at www.visitblackpool.com/switchon.