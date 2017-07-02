MPs who voted against public sector pay rise criticise 'political' stunt

Fylde coast Tory MPs all voted against a move by Labour to reverse a freeze on public sector pay.

Pay increases for workers in the public sector, including emergency workers, have been capped at one per cent since 2010.

Labour tabled an amendment to the Queen’s Speech pushing for a pay rise.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard, Fylde MP Mark Menzies and Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace all voted against the move.

Mr Maynard said: “This week’s vote was a parliamentary manoeuvre by the Labour Party and did a disservice to many hard working public sector workers on the Fylde.

“This was a vote of confidence in the Government and even if Labour had won it would have changed nothing other than provoking another election.

“Public sector pay is a matter for public sector pay review boards as they have always been the case.”

Mr Menzies said: “The Labour amendment was blatantly political.

“Any pay rise has to be costed out and carried out carefully due to the resulting change in budgets for a whole host of services, and the time for that is the Autumn Budget.

“I have the utmost respect for people across the public sector, and have been astounded especially by the reaction of the emergency services to some terrible events in recent weeks.”

Ben Wallace did not respond to a request for comment. Tory and DUP MPs came together to vote down the motion by a majority of 14, winning 323 votes to 309.