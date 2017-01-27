MP welcomes court ruling on EU departure

Fleetwood MP Cat Smith has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to give Parliament the power to trigger the UK’s departure from the EU following lastyear’s referendum.

The Supreme Court this week decided that the government would not be able to use powers to trigger Article 50 without giving MPs and Peers the chance to vote.

Ms Smith said: “I’m pleased it confirms that only Parliament – and not the Prime Minister – has the power to trigger Article 50.

“By choosing to fight this case in the Supreme Court the Prime Minister wasted time and taxpayers’ money trying to prevent Parliament from having a say on Article 50.

“I accept the referendum result and will not frustrate the Article 50 process, but that does not mean the Labour Party will give the Government a blank cheque.

“Labour will continue to argue for a strong future relationship with the EU – one based on collaboration and co-operation – and fight against a Tory Brexit that puts jobs, the economy and living standards at risk.”