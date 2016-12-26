MP’s delight at war graves youth scheme

A Fylde coast MP is delighted that fines from cheating banks will help young people gain life experience.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Conservative MP Paul Maynard has been campaigning for paid internships at the Commonwealth war graves in Europe.

Now Dr Andrew Murrison MP, has said the scheme will be set up to allow young people aged between 18 and 25 to act as guides at some of the First World War’s most iconic War Graves sites such as Tyne Cot in Belgium.

After a training and induction period, they will work for four months with the CWGC, initially at Tyne Cot, extending to Thiepval on the Somme, where they will guide and inform visitors. The idea came after a visit by Mr Maynard to the war graves in Autumn of 2012. The Chancellor has said £600,000 of bank Libor rate fixing fines would be used to fund 40 young people.

Mr Maynard said: “For me visiting the War Graves and National Monuments of the Great War in France and Belgium was very poignant and emotional. I am sure anyone lucky enough to be take on will have a life changing and fulfilling experience.”

Details at www.cwgc.org