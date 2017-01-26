MP’s concern over rail line bus services

A Blackpool MP has called on rail bosses to ensure disability access is not compromised during a shutdown on the line.

The railway between Blackpool and Preston is currently closed at weekends to allow major upgrade work to take place.

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden has raised concerns with Northern Rail over replacement bus services which will operate during the weekend closures which are due to continue until April.

Mr Marsden said: “I asked about the capacity of the replacement buses, signage to them at Preston, Blackpool North and South stations and disability access both to and on the replacement buses.

“I was particularly concerned about these given the unsatisfactory nature of replacement buses and signage that I personally observed at Preston with the closures and replacement buses provided prior to October.”

Mr Marsden has vowed to monitor the quality of replacement bus services during the current line closure on the Fylde coast.

Alison Rowley, programme manager for Network Rail, said: “We are working closely with Northern to minimise the disruption to passengers and raise awareness of these changes to weekend train services between Preston and Blackpool.”