MP’s call for action on ‘shysters’

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has called on the Government to beef up its plans to sanction cold callers who breach direct marketing guidance.

Speaking in the House of Commons debate on the Digital Economy Bill, he voiced concerns that initial proposals do not go far enough to protect vulnerable people against predatory callers.

Mr Menzies said: “[This Bill] was written in the assumption that we are dealing with honourable people, but we are not.

“The companies that overwhelmingly engage in direct marketing are rogues and shysters.

“I have a constituent who is in the early stages of dementia. She receives calls almost daily.

“When she tries to gather information to deal with the matter, the caller will not identify who they are calling on behalf of.”

Mr Menzies said this makes it impossible for her to report cold callers to the Information Commissioner.

He added: “They are people prepared to break the law as it currently stands and to prey on the vulnerable in their hundreds of thousands.

“I say to the Government that if they want to do something about tightening up nuisance calls to the most vulnerable people, now is their chance.”