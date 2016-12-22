MP delivers good wishes to postal workers

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden chatted with postal workers when he made his annual Christmas visit to Blackpool Delivery Office at Faraday Way in Bispham.

He was shown round by Richard Wright from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and met up with delivery office manager Jim Blackburn.

Mr Marsden said: “I was pleased to be able to chat with many of our local postal workers - they do a tremendous job, sometimes in very difficult weather conditions.

“I wanted to thank them for all the hard work they do for us, all around the year and especially at Christmas time.”

As well as wishing them a Happy Christmas, he asked workers about how they found working at the Faraday Way offices, following the move from Edward Street last year.

During the walk around Gordon was also given a Christmas card which had been addressed to his constituency office on Highfield Road.

National Postal Workers Day was held on December 12.

Mr Marsden added: “Postal workers are an important part of our local communities.”