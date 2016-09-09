MP backs bid to wear pink to fight cancer

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard was in the pink when he pledged his support to a cancer charity.

The MP supports Breast Cancer Now’s Wear it Pink campaign.

And this week helped launch the iniative to support those affected by breast cancer and to fundraise for research projects across the UK.

Breast Cancer claims the lives of nearly 1,000 women a year, but Breast Cancer Now have suggested that if action is taken now, by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live.

The charity funds £26m of ground-breaking research projects, across 30 institutions, and last year Wear it Pink raised more than £2m.

Mr Maynard said: “This is a very worthy cause and with positive steps being taken in researching new ways of tackling the many different types of cancer, there is no better time to step up and make further research possible.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with over 50,000 women and 350 men diagnosed every year, so donations to charities like Breast Cancer Now really do make a difference to thousands of lives.

“I hope the campaign is as successful this year as it was last year, and look forward to seeing the fruits of the funding provided by it in the years to come.”

More information about the campaign can be found at www.wearitpink.org.