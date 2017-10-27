Mourners gather to say bye to loving mum and nan Janet

Have your say

After a 13-month battle with cancer, the friends and family of ‘the most amazing, brave’ Janet Colgan said their emotional goodbyes today.

The devoted wife, mother, and grandmother’s funeral was held at St Annes Parish Church at 9.15am, and later at Park Crematorium in Lytham.

Mrs Colgan died on Sunday, surrounded by her family

Mourners dressed in black as a horse-drawn carriage took Mrs Colgan on her final journey.

The 55-year-old’s life was then celebrated at the Glendower Hotel, on St Annes Promenade.

Mrs Colgan, who grew up in Fleetwood and lived in Ansdell, had flown to Germany for immunotherapy treatment – not available on the NHS – after well-wishers raised thousands of pounds.

The campaign was backed by celebrities such as comedy duo Cannon and Ball and Man Utd starlet Joe Riley, with several high profile fundraising events held across the Fylde coast in the past year.

The former mortgage advisor initially responded well to treatment, but her condition worsened suddenly, and she died surrounded by family at Trinity Hospice on Sunday evening.

Donations to the hospice were requested in lieu of flowers, her family said.

Mrs Colgan had opened up about her illness last year, while daughter Kate appealed for donations so her then-two-month old daughter Macy wouldn’t have to grow up without a nan.

Mrs Colgan went to the doctors last March after suffering ‘very, very mild heartburn’, followed by severe stomach pain.

Following a series of tests, doctors broke the devastating news that Mrs Colgan had stage four stomach cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes and peritoneum. And they gave her 12 months to live last September, sparking a series of fundraising events – and a wave of public donations.

Mrs Colgan said she hoped speaking out about her illness will encourage others with reoccurring symptoms, however mild, to see a doctor.

She said: “The symptoms I felt were very mild. I didn’t feel dreadfully unwell, that’s the scary part.”

Mrs Colgan was survived by Kate, 25, son Taylor, 20, son Chad, 28, daughter-in-law Leah, 19, granddaughter Macy, 11 months, and her husband of 30 years Mark.