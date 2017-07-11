Motoring magic on the Prom

Classic cars, hot-rods and modern motors stood bumper to bumper on Blackpool Promenade.

The impressive line-up came together for the annual Blackpool Classic Car Show which took over part of the Promenade close to Central Pier.

Blackpool Classic Car Show

150 cars from a range of different eras were registered for the show,which attracted bumper crowds on Sunday.

Among the exhibitors was Sheikh Amari, star of Channel 4 s Million Pound Motors, who was displaying some of his Supercar Stock in the Supercar Sanctuary.

Evans Halshaw Ford Blackpool also stepped up to the show with one of the very first Ford Fiesta STs as well as a new Mustang.

There was also a major display of American pickup trucks, British and American classics as well as hot-rods and kit cars.

Classic Fords , AC Cobras, and vehicles belonging to members of the Vdub Club were also on show.

Members of The North West Kit Car Owners Group were on hand to speak to people about building their own vehicles.

Live music was provided by The Coustics who played throughout the day.

The event raised cash for the RNLI.