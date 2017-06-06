Moss drainage plans back on the table

Proposals to install new drainage measures on land at Marton Moss are due back before council planners.

Councillors deferred making a decision on two applications submitted by water company United Utilities at the last meeting of Blackpool’s planning committee.

They asked for more information after receiving objections to the schemes.

The committee is once more being recommended to approval the proposals.

United Utilities wants to build attenuation basins on land to the rear of Moss House Road, and on land off Chapel Road.

A number of attenuation basins are proposed around Marton Moss to store surface water during periods of heavy rainfall.

The water would then discharge to the new Magnolia Pumping Station, being built on a site off Midgeland Road, and into the sea via the existing Harrowside outfall pipe.

However objections were recieved from some residents of Florence Street who were concerned about noise and disruption and had fears about structural damage being caused to their properties.

Some residents and business owners on Chapel Road have also objected citing noise, particularly that construction work will be distressing for horses stabled nearby.

People are also upset about loss of existing landscaping and trees.

They also warn the proposed basin is an open structure which they say could attract children to play, explore or bathe in the area.

However construction management plans have now been submitted for both sites including a number of measures designed to ease residents’ concerns.

Both applications are now due to go back before the committee when it next meets on Tuesday June 13.

Planners say on balance the benefits of the scheme “in terms of improving the way that surface water is dealt with” outweigh concerns raised by the objectors.