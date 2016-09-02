More say ‘I do’ by the sea

Tying the knot has become the latest reason to visit Blackpool.

A quarter of ceremonies at the resort’s seafront wedding chapel are couples from other towns choosing to marry in Blackpool, new figures have revealed.

At the same time more and more ceremonies are being held at the venue between North Pier and the Comedy Carpet, which opened in January 2012 at a cost of £2.7m.

Numbers are up 10 per cent in the last two years, with 410 ceremonies booked in 2015 compared to 360 in 2013, according to Blackpool Council.

Last year, almost two thirds of ceremonies carried out by Blackpool registrars took place at the wedding chapel which was built to replace the former registry office in South King Street.

Now two open days are being held to showcase the facilties further.

Coun Graham Cain, cabinet secretary at Blackpool Council, said: “The wedding chapel is the perfect venue to get married or have a civil ceremony.

“The variety of ceremonies with spectacular views out over the Tower and the Promenade, coupled with the kind and professional service offered by our registrars mean your big day can be everything you dreamed of.

“The building is striking from the outside but until you take a tour around then you can’t fully appreciate what a perfect wedding venue it can be.

“The opportunity to have your seafront wedding with the Illuminations or sunset in the background is fantastic and I’d encourage people to come down and see it for themselves on the two open evenings.”

Open evenings are being held today and tomorrow when registrars will be on hand to talk about the venue between 5.30pm and 8pm.

Malgorzata Wilarska, a photography student from Blackpool and The Fylde College, has also been commissioned to take a new set of photographs showing the views from the building.

The wedding chapel is part of the same building which houses the tourist information centre.

Prince Edward officially opened the whole complex when he visited Blackpool in February 2012 as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.