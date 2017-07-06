Model yacht club all set for big weekend

It’s a big week for Fleetwood Model Yacht and Power Boat Club.

The long-established club, on Laidleys Walk, is playing host to an international tournament until next Tuesday, after getting underway on Thursday.

And to members of the public, it will be quite a spectacle.

This year’s Model Yachting Association’s National Championships for Marblehead & Ten Rater classes will attract an international field of competitors, with entrants flying from all over the world.

As well as model yacht competitors from all over the UK, they are also making the trip from far flung corners of the globe, such as Australia, Bermuda, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland.

With all but one of the top 10 finishers from last year’s World Championship held on Lake Garda, Italy, taking part racing is expected to be exciting and close.

Club veteran Derek Priestley said: “The Marblehead class, which originated in Marblehead USA, is approximately 4ft in length, has a mast height of 7ft and weighs in at 12lbs.

“We’re excited about holding this event.”

The Ten Rater class, which has its history back in the UK in the 1880’s, is approximately six feet long, similar weight and mast height but almost double the sail area and goes a lot faster.

Members of the public are welcome to go along and watch the free spectacle of racing and see a small exhibition of old models and literature about the event.