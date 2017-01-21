MISSING: Kayleigh Gray, 28, from Preston was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A 28 year old woman from Preston has been missing from hospital for almost a week.

Kayleigh Gray was at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday, January 15 but left without receiving the treatment she required.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing as they believe that she has not returned home to her Preston address. She has strong links to the Preston area.

Detective inspector Alisa Wilson from Blackpool Police said: “We are very concerned for Kayleigh’s state of mind and need to find her as soon as possible.

“If you have seen her or know where she is, please get in touch as we want to know that she is okay.”

Kayleigh is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of slim build with collar length dyed blonde or brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a khaki coat, blue ripped jeans and Ugg style boots.

Call police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170115-0324 with information.