Mental health site gets redesign for milestone

A free website providing mental health support to people across Fylde and Wyre has been redesigned as it celebrates its 10th birthday.

More news here



Big White Wall, which is available free of charge to all people with a Fylde and Wyre postcode, has launched a new improved look as part of efforts to enhance communications and improve user experience.

The online resource, available at www.bigwhitewall.com, is paid for locally by NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). It provides a supportive, online community of peers to give help to those who are feeling down.

The service is not available to patients in Blackpool.

Trained counsellors are available round-the-clock and there is a choice of therapeutic services, including self-help courses.

Dr Kath Greenwood, a Poulton GP who chief doctor for mental health at the CCG, said: “We are delighted to offer this valuable service to people living across Fylde and Wyre.

“Mental health continues to be a priority area for the CCG and we are working hard to provide the appropriate services and making them accessible to all.

“By embracing online technologies such as Big White Wall we aim to support the growing number of people living in Fylde and Wyre with a mental health problem.”

Big White Wall has already helped more than 60,000 people, the CCG said, including thousands from the UK armed forces community, and is also supported by the Ministry of Defence, the Department of Health and Help for Heroes.