Mental health a challenge we ‘cannot ignore’

A new service aimed at boosting health and getting people back into work is up and running after an £800,000 investment.

The HealthWorks ‘hub’ – designed and funded by Blackpool Council – offers a range of support.

Seven in 10 of Blackpool’s working age benefit claimants have some form of limiting physical or mental health condition

This includes advice on: employment, health, lifestyle and improving their overall health and wellbeing.

Residents can also get information on benefits and debt as well as access to health coaches. The service has now opened following investment at formerly vacant council premises on Clifton Street, which was once home to the Tourist Information Centre.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Seven in 10 of Blackpool’s working age benefit claimants have some form of limiting physical or mental health condition. We cannot ignore this challenge if we are to increase our overall employment rate.”

HealthWorks includes a £2m mental health and employment trailblazer, one of only three in the country, combining employment advice with therapy to address unmet mental health needs such as depression or anxiety.