Meet the young carers who dare to dream

It’s Young Carers Awareness Day on Thursday and Blackpool’s young carers are daring to dream of brighter futures since the BBC DIY SOS makeover of the local carers’ centre was watched by 3.9m viewers nationwide.

Tara Bragg, 22, one of two young carer’s champions for the resort, has invited influential policy makers and shapers to meet young carers at Blackpool Carers Centre’s HQ Beaverbrooks House on Thursday from 4pm-6pm.

“I’m trying to reach decision makers who can really make a difference to our futures,” she adds. Tara also hopes resort MPs will raise awareness in the House of Commons.

A carer since childhood for her two sisters Tara dreamed of being a scientist.

She got a B Tech in applied science and a pharmacy apprenticeship but 40 hour working weeks, three hours daily travel time and course work, proved too much.

“Organisations need to make it easier for carers to access qualifications or work alongside their caring role.

Carers bring a variety of skill which can be applied to any workplace – time keeping, organisation, preparation, planning.

They manage their own workload at home.”

Tara works with the charity’s administrative team and will study business administration.

“I want a professional career.

“I’m saving for my goals. I want to learn to drive – wouldn’t it be cool if schools had carer rates?

“I’m no longer a 24/7 carer.”

The social dividend of DIY SOS has led to more referrals and more volunteers.

Many who took part in the makeover will attend the Purple Ball – named in honour of the TV team – on Saturday (Jan 28) at the De Vere.

DIY SOS is in the running for a national TV award.

Other young adult carers – surnames withheld on request – are daring to dream too.

Clare, 17, wants to work in performing arts.

“I’m so dramatic it’s unreal.”

Her mum became ill last year. Clare called the charity.

She and her brother now regularly attend Beaverbrooks House.

“You can be yourself here and the place gives off such positive vibes.”

Amy, 19, works as an accounts administrator for an electrical wholesaler.

“My boss is great and will ask if I’ve checked on mum.

“He totally gets what being a carer is all about.”

She dreams of being an author and has already notched up half a million readers with a short story online. It’s cathartic.

“Each character is based on a different part of my personality.”

Amy has cared for her mum since she was 12 but didn’t talk about it until she dropped out of college at 17 when it got too much.

“I just saw it as being a good daughter but I was trying to do too much. I didn’t want anyone to notice.”

Athena, 16, cares for her mum and brother, and dreams of being a teacher.

“Academically I could get the grades needed for a decent university but I wouldn’t want to be too far from my mum.

“I’d worry too much.”

Lindsay, 16, helps care for her dad, and wants to be a paediatrician at Alder Hey.

“I know how hard it is when you’re scared.”

She had her first operation at 12.

“I have a nerve condition which affects from my knee to foot to hip.

“I was told I’d be in a wheelchair by my 16th birthday but I said that’s not happening.

“I’m doing social care level three. Don’t let anything hold you back.”

Nicola, 17, cares for her mum and brother, and hopes to be a make-up artist.

“Weddings, parties, special effects would be cool.

I am learning the basics at college, hair and beauty entry level one, and doing maths and English.”