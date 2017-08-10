Medical team’s 10 years move

A Fylde medical training company has celebrated its 10th anniversary with a move to new premises.

Mediconf UK was founded by an ex-nurse and her GP husband in a spare Bedroom following the success of its predecessor Fylde MedEd which provided GP education on the Fylde Coast from 1997.

Mum of three Janet Poyner and GP husband John created the company to provide specialised medical training and organises conferences on a variety of topics with expert speakers.

This year it has scheduled 150 events and more than 15,000 attendees will book a place at its conferences up and down the country.

Janet and John built the business around their boys, and a busy family life supporting their three sons who have all competed and won natural bodybuilders’ competitions.

Like many businesses, MediConf was started in a spare bedroom, however this was soon outgrown and an office was created downstairs.

There then followed an extension being built as the company grew further.

MediConf is one of the fastest growing education providers for GP practices in the UK. It branched out from running events locally and now holds more than 150 in over 18 locations across the UK each year.

This year the company is celebrating 10 years in operation and recently moved out of its home into the heart of St Annes, taking over the former Skipton Building Society premises at 19 Wood Street.

This move in to larger premises supports their future growth plans.

These milestones were celebrated with a party, to which they invited their first ever customer along with local GP customers, suppliers to the business and Team MediConf’s employees.

The event was opened by John Guillebaud, Emeritus Professor of Family Planning and Reproductive Health, at rhe University College of London, one of their original speakers from the first weeks in business.

The company employes three full time staff, three part time office staff and 20 others on an ad hoc basis who work at the events.