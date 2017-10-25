Measures to protect children from gambling

Blackpool Council leader Simon Blackburn has welcomed steps to crack down on gambling advertising seen by children.

In his role as chairman of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, he said: “Councils have previously called for greater restrictions on gambling advertising to protect children and we are pleased to see the steps taken by the Gambling Commission and the Advertising Standards Authority to address this by ordering online operators to remove ‘casino’ games that are aimed at young people.

“The LGA has been working closely with them to bring in measures that tighten restrictions and prevent young people from developing possible gambling problems as they grow older.

“Problem gambling is a major concern for councils which can cause greater personal harm.

“It can lead to spiralling debt, deteriorating mental health and wellbeing, and a toll on society – and taxpayers – through crime and disorder, family breakdown and homelessness.”