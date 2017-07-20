Mayor’s call at 10th year of Fylde Fairtrade

Fylde’s mayor is urging the public to keep up the good work after Fylde retained its Fairtrade borough status for a 10th successive year.

Some 30 churches and more than 60 organisations including shops, cafés, hotel and schools, across the borough are signed up to selling products sourced fairly and with a long-term view of the producers’ needs.

Accreditation was first awarded in 2008 and Fylde mayor Coun John Singleton is delighted to see it renewed again.

He said: “To renew this status again, is a well-deserved reward for Fylde in all it does to encourage the sales of Fairtrade products.

“It is vital the campaign continues to gain momentum, secures commitments from new organisations and businesses and increases awareness across communities.

“We have the power to change the world every time we make shopping choices, enabling Fairtrade farmers and workers to control their futures and lead dignified lives which we can take for granted. I urge the public to make that difference to those who rely on us for support and trade.”