Man undertakes endurance challenge to help friend battling cancer

A Lancashire man is set to push his body to the limit as he undertakes a mammoth challenge to help his seriously ill best friend from Poulton.

Mike Pearce, 35, has challenged himself to run 10km every day for 30 days this November to help his friend Barney Woolcock, 35, who contracted a rare form of cancer, Burkitt lymphoma, in March 2017.

Mike is fundraising to help his best friend as he battles cancer

Barney, a father-of-two who lives in Poulton, completed three rounds of chemotherapy in the summer.

But despite initially receiving the news that the cancer had gone into remission, the cancer devastatingly returned in October.

Mike, a personal trainer who lives in Whalley in the Ribble Valley said: "My best mate is digging deep and fighting his battle against this horrible disease and I wanted to support his fight to never give up.

"The money raised will allow Barney to be comfortable at home and around his family and create more memories as he continues his fight.

"Barney has shown superhuman strength so far and to remain so positive at this time just shows what a true fighter his.

"The support and love for Barney has been truly amazing this year with charity events, auctions, bike rides, charity runs and many more amazing events are helping to keep the fight going.

"Any fundraising is appreciated and will all help, use this page for any donations.

"A donation no matter how big or small it will make a massive difference and means the world to Barney and his family."

Burkitt lymphoma is a rare cancer of the lymphatic system. Around 210 people are diagnosed with this type of lymphoma every year in the UK.

The appeal has so far raised over £1,630. To help Barney and his family please click here.