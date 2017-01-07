Man taken to hospital after kitchen fire

A man was taken to hospital following a kitchen fire early this morning.

Firefighters attended a property on Greenfinch Court, Blackpool, after receiving an emergency call at 5.05am.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was thought to have been caused by a pan that had been left on the cooker hob.

The property was heavily smoke logged.

One man had made his way to safety prior to the arrival of the fire service.

He was monitored by firefighters and taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by paramedics for a precautionary check.

Fire crews used ventilation fans to clear the smoke and fitted smoke detectors to replace ones previously removed by the occupier.

Smoke detectors in the main hallway had activated raising the alarm and enabling other residents in the block to also evacuate.

Crew manager Glenn Thwaites urged people to get smoke alarms.“Smoke alarms should be fitted, certainly for landings and hallways, and the fire service is still running their smoke alarm campaign,” he said.

He warned it was “foolish” to remove them.

The campaign Freephone number is 0800 1691125.