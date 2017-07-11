Man seriously hurt and airlifted after Bispham cliff fall

A man suffered serious injuries after falling from the clifftop onto the lower promenade in Bispham.

The air ambulance landed on the beach opposite Red Bank Road at around 7pm yesterday, while an ambulance and rapid response car were also called out.

The man, who police said was in his late 20s, was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital with head, chest, pelvis, and hip injuries.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it received a 999 call at 6.37pm, and said the man suffered ‘major trauma’.

Officers were called at 7.05pm, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police added, after a crowd gathered.