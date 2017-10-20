Man rescued after he 'fell asleep' in Blackpool car park

A man had to be rescued from a car park in Blackpool by fire services after he became trapped when it closed, say police.

More top stories: The cost of dropping rubbish in Blackpool reaches £48k

Crews were called out to the Wilko car park on Dickson Road at around 12.30am on Friday, October 20.

The man, who was in his thirties, reported to police that he had fallen asleep and become stranded after the car park closed at 7.30pm.

Crew manager Mark Greenwood said: "We were called out after someone became trapped in a car park.

"Lancashire Police requested our presence to help get into the car park which had been locked-up.

"We used professional breaking in tools to let the man out."

Nobody was injured during the incident.