A man was hurt in a three-car crash earlier this morning.

Police were called to the Prom in North Shore, close to the Cliffs Hotel, at around 9am.

A spokeswoman said the crash involved a silver Vauxhall Zafira, black Peugeot 307, and a white Kia Sportage.

A man inside the Kia suffered whiplash-type injuries, she added.

The cars have been moved off the road to await recovery.