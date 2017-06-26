Man found not guilty of burglary offence

A man accused of committing a £14,000 burglary which included boxing gloves signed by legendary fighter Mohammed Ali has been acquitted by a jury.

Benjamin Patrick O’Connor was alleged to have raided a house in Valeway Avenue, Cleveleys, and to have stolen boxing memorabilia, jewellery, designer handbags and £5,900 in cash on December 2.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on December 23, where Prosecutor Pam Smith asked for the case to go to crown court.

O’Connor was found not-guilty at his trial at Preston Crown Court on June 19.