Man cut from wrecked car

A man had to be cut from his car when it overturned on a Blackpool road.

Police and fire services were called to Progress Way at around 11.35pm yesterday after receiving reports that a silver Peugeot Estate has crashed and flipped upside down.

Firefighters from Forest Gate and South Shore used specialist cutting equipment to free a man in his twenties, who was trapped inside the vehicle.

The man suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The car was later recovered and police reopened the road at 12.45am.