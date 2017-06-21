Man, 36, accused of stamping on woman

A man accused of stamping on a young woman’s head has made his first appearance in court.

Jamie McKinlay, of General Street, Blackpool, was arrested on Saturday after police were called to the Newbank Self-Contained Holiday Flats on Albert Road.

A 28-year-old woman had been assaulted.

She suffered a broken cheek bone after allegedly being stamped on, and was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

McKinlay, 36, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm - deliberately causing serious physical injury.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court onMonday. McKinlay remains in police custody and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 19.