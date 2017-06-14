Major road closed due to emergency repairs

A major Blackpool road will be closed on Thursday due to emergency sewer repairs.

The northwest-bound carriageway of Preston New Road between the junction of Mythop Road and Kentmere Drive will be closed while United Utilities carry out the repairs.

Work is expected to continue for four to five days. A diversion will be in place along Clifton Road, Cherry Tree Road and Vicarage Lane.

Traffic on the southbound carriageway, towards the M55, will be able to drive as normal.

Cars approaching Preston New Road from Mythop Road and cars leaving Kentmere Drive will only be able to turn left.

Delays are expected, and drivers have been asked to plan their journeys in advance.

For more information, visit www.blackpool.gov.uk/roadclosures