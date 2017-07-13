Major fire at old club in Blackpool

A major fire has broken out overnight at an old club in central Blackpool, say police.

More than 40 fire fighters are currently fighting a blaze that was first reported at around 5.30am at the old Comrades Club on Adelaide Street.

Police are advising that Adelaide Street is currently closed between Alfred Street and South King Street.

Neighbouring properties and adjoining buildings have been evacuated.

A spokesman for the police said: "Emergency Services are currently dealing with a fire in the Adelaide Street area of Blackpool.

"We recommend residents in the neighbouring streets to keep doors and windows closed and ask you avoid the area."

Police say that nobody was in the building at the time of the fire.