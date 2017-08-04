Major congestion after Lancashire motorway accident

Have your say

Major tailbacks were developing on the M6 near Preston today after a road traffic collision.

The incident on the southbound M6 near Broughton involved an overturned caravan.

At least one lane was closed and tailbacks were developing onto the M55.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “J31a-31 M6 SB lane 4 still closed due to an overturned caravan. Traffic is passing steadily, recovery has just arrived on scene.”