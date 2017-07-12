Machines cleaned up

A national company is cleaning up its cash machines in Blackpool after heritage guardians complained a number of the rusting devices were blighting the resort’s Promenade.

Cashzone has already repaired the outer shells of three of its machines and is set to carry out refurbishments of further ATMs which it operates in the town.

Members of Blackpool Civic Trust had highlighted a number of the cash withdrawal facilities which had gone rusty.

They said the neglected machines were creating a bad impression on the seafront.

Since the corrision was brought to its attention. Cashzone has started a refurbishment programme.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We appreciate how important the appearance of ATMs is to the local community of Blackpool, and so we’ve made every effort to fast-track the repair of the outer casings through the company who is responsible for their maintenance.

“Three sites have already been repaired and we are also looking into a sustainable solution for the remaining two ATMs, which will be repaired as soon as possible.”

Cashzone, which is based in Hatfield in Hertfordshire, operates ATMs in towns and cities across the UK.

John Garnham, who is a member of Blackpool Civic Trust, took photographs of several of the machines in order to highlight the issue.

He said he was pleased the company had now taken action to rectify the situation.

Mr Garnham said: “Something needed to be done because the maintenance of the machines had been neglected.”

ATMS near Foxhall Square, Manchester Square, Chapel Street, on the Golden Mile and on Devonshire Road were among ones which had rusted.

Joan Humble, chairman of Blackpool Civic Trust, had backed the calls for something to be done.

She said following investment of public money into areas of the Promenade including the new sea defences, the Comedy Carpet and the trams, it was important for private sector companies also to do their bit.

Blackpool Civic Trust has highlighted a number of issues in recent times in relation to unsightly developments on the Promenade.

Last year members raised concerns about the condition of the Grade II listed former Clifton Hotel in Talbot Square, which now operates as Ibis Styles, after cracks appeared in the front of the building.

Volunteers have also painted the Victorian shelters on the Promenade to improve their appearance.