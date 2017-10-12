M6 closure at junction 36 after crane fire

The M6 was closed in both directions following a crane fire, says Highways England.



Traffic was diverted around the fire between junctions between junctions 36 for Kirkby and 39 for for the A6.

Police say the motorway was closed after smoke billowed across the carriageways.

The southbound carriageway re-opened at around 10.30am. The northbound carriageway remains closed for recovery and clean up.

Northbound traffic has been advised to exit at J36 and divert via Kendal using A590 and A6 to rejoin at J39.