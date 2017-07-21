M55 CRASH: X Factor singer thought he was going to die in crash on M55

Former X Factor contestant Christopher Maloney says he was left injured following a serious car accident on the M55 near Blackpool.

Maloney, 39, claimed he saw his life flash before his eyes after ladders attached to a van driving in front of him came loose and hit his Mercedes. Speaking to a national newspaper, he said he suffered minor injuries on his way to Blackpool where he was due to record a new single

He said: “It was terrifying. When I saw that ladder hurling towards me - I thought, “This is it”. He said the ladders ripped off the front of his car, including a front tyre. His car is then said to have spun out of control before he managed to steer it to the hard shoulder. He added: “When I heard the tyre being ripped off completely by the ladders, I just kept thinking, “OK, it’s my time, but please don’t let anyone else be hurt.”

He thanked all those who stopped and came to his aid following the road accident. On Twitter, he didn’t mention the incident but said he was looking forward to recording his new single on Thursday.