Lytham Hall’s open air plays in line for top tourism award

Lytham Hall’s outdoor theatre season will be among a number of Fylde hopefuls in various categories as it bids for success in the Lancashire Tourism Awards at the first attempt.

After eight years of open air plays in the Hall grounds, the season has been nominated for a prestigious county prize for the first time.

Season organiser Julian Wilde and colleagues are hoping for success in the small event category, in which it is up against Burnley Canal Festival, Canal Fest at Chorley’s Botany Bay, Chorley Flower Show, Cloudspotting Slaidburn and the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival, Colne.

Meanwhile, the Lytham 1940s Weekend, organised by Fylde Council, is aiming for success in the large event category, Alice’s Tearoom, St Annes is hoping to win the cafe/tearoom award and there is a double presence among the short-listed candidates for the two hotels in Wrea Green.

Ribby Hall is on the wedding venue shortlist and also has the Spa Hotel included in the large hotel category, while The Villa is bidding for glory in the Taste Lancashire and small hotel sections.

The awards, now in their 14th year, are organised by Marketing Lancashire, whose chief executive Ruth O’Connor said: “Those who have reached this stage of the competition are to be congratulated, as applications increase each year and the field of competition grows.

“The 67 million visitors now enjoying short breaks and holidays each year in Lancashire are offered quality and variety in their tourism experiences.”

The winners will be announced at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom next Thursday, November 9.