Loyal Fylde servant Stewart dies, aged 70

Fylde rugby club has lost one of its most dedicated servants with the passing of long-serving official Stewart Brown, who has died, aged 70.

He had been ill for some time and had been unable to attend matches at the Woodlands because he was house-bound, which must have been a tremendous wrench for someone who had such a genuine love of the club.

Such was Stewart’s devotion to duty over the years that he went the best part of 1,000 matches home and away and missed only one match in his duty as the club’s press officer and that was because of illness.

He was known affectionately at the club by the nickname ‘Granders.’

That came about on account of the fact that when players and officials greeted Stewart and asked how he was, the cheery reply in his Wigan accent was almost invariably: “Grand as ‘owt.’ Hence the abbreviated ‘Granders’.

He was a familiar figure for decades in his position in the Woodlands press-box, manning the phones and giving latest scores to the Press Association, radio stations and national newspapers in the days when they were interested in the affairs of clubs like Fylde.

The Gazette had plenty to thank him for over the years. On away trips, Stewart would make sure he was available on Sunday mornings ready to give a blow-by-blow account of how the match had gone.

For a time he worked on the Wigan Evening Post in the type-setting area before moving to the Fylde Coast with his mother and father and settling in the Poulton area.

He first got an abiding interest in Fylde while chatting with friends in a pub in Poulton and made his first visit to the Woodlands. From then on he becamec well and truly hooked.

Stewart didn’t just attended matches, but he made a habit of going to the training sessions on a Tuesday and Thursday night, ticking off in his little book who had attended training or those who were absent.

He also kept detailed, assiduous appearance records, all kept with care in little note-books.

A friend once asked him why he had never got married and his reply was that he was already wed to Fylde.

Former coach Mark Nelson, paying generous tribute, said: “The game needs more people like Stewart.”