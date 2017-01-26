Love on the ropes at treetop adventure

By Cheryl Fairhurst

Do you see yourself as a daredevil romantic?

A swing between the trees at Go Ape could be just the trick to take your relationship to new heights.

Since opening its doors in 2001, forest adventure Go Ape has been home to over 12 engagements and even a wedding.

Tackling one of the 30 Go Ape adventures around the country is the perfect way to sort the men from the boys and the daredevils from the divas.

Go Ape is offering couples 20 per cent off during Valentine’s week (Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17) with the code FEBPR.

If you’re single and willing to give anything a go to meet your match – even a blind date on the ropes – then you could try the free singles event at Go Ape in Blackpark on Friday, February 10.

Or for something closer to home, three parks are within reach of the Fylde coast: Rivington, Lancashire, Grizedale, Cumbria and Delamere, Cheshire.

Activities include Tree Top Adventure, Tree Top Junior, Forest Segway, and Zip Trekking Adventure.

Tree Top Adventure lasts two to three hours and involves tackling high rope obstacles, leaping off Tarzan Swings, and gliding down zip wires.

For visitors aged 16 and over, it costs £33 while for youngsters aged 10-15, it costs £25.

Tree Top Junior is a fun filled hour of canopy exploring, trail blazing and obstacles. Aimed at youngsters aged six to 12, they will negotiate crossings and finish on a high (literally) with an awesome zip wire. It costs £18.

Any child under 16 must be supervised by a participating adult.

Visit www.goape.co.uk.