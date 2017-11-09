Love blossomed for civil servants

After a 16 year wait and a proposal mishap, Sarah Louise Faulds and Robert Higgins finally tied the knot at Singleton Lodge.

They first met at work but despite the passing glances in the corridor it took a company training day for them to actually talk. The course of love never did run smooth, as it took 11 years before the couple finally got together.

Sarah Louise Faulds and Robert Higgins who were married at Singleton Lodge.

It wasn’t plain sailing from there on either. Rob planned a romantic Valentines Day proposal but the ring was not ready in time and Sarah was left disappointed. Sarah, 34, a civil servant, said: “During the meal I looked in my champagne glass for a ring, or half expected him to turn round and be on one knee but it didn’t happen.”

Rob finally proposed a few weeks later with breakfast in bed for Sarah’s birthday. Sarah said: “A little less grand than intended, but still very romantic and I of course said yes.”

After many years of waiting the day finally arrived.

On the morning of the wedding Sarah discovered she had the wrong hair piece but after a quick dash from Rob to Freeport to buy a new one, the day went off without a hitch.

The Cleveleys couple celebrated with 40 of their closest family and friends.

Roberts daughter Scarlett, seven, did a reading of ‘Once Upon a Time’ by Kathy Jeffords, and Sarah’s bridesmaid Laura read ‘Union’ by Robert Fulghum.

CJ Tazz had the newlyweds play an impromptu game of ‘Mr & Mrs’, which they passed with flying colours.

Sarah said: “I truly felt I could have burst with happiness. It was so wonderful seeing all our hard work come together and to marry Rob. He is the greatest gift I have ever had. I’m honoured to be his wife at last!”

Robert, 39, also a civil servant, said: “The entire day and night was just perfect! Sarah looked incredible, the venue was beautiful and the memories from the day will stay with me for ever. It was everything, and more, that I could have hoped for - best day ever!”

The couple honeymooned in the Maldives.