Lotto luck for resort’s lottery lot - town has made seven millionaires in five years!

The chances of winning the lottery may be slimmer than ever – but Blackpool remains one of the luckiest towns for winners, bosses revealed.

The odds of winning the National Lottery jackpot rocketed when the number of balls in the pot increased from 49 to 59 in 2015, but an average of eight punters from the resort have won £50,000 or more every year for the past decade, Camelot said.

That makes the FY postcode the 10th luckiest out of 121 areas in the country – with seven millionaires in the past five years alone.

Some have kept their huge windfall a secret, but those who shared the news of their wins include Natalie and Andrew Cunliffe, who won £1m on a scratchcard last February, Teresa Leahy, who bagged £300,000 in a EuroMillions draw, and Glen Gamble, who won £1m in the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw in May, 2015.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor described the Fylde coast as ‘an area which is clearly very lucky’.

He added: “The National Lottery makes, on average, a new millionaire every day meaning there are big winners in every corner of the country.

“We are always ready to help celebrate and have plenty of champagne on ice.”

When the extra 10 balls were added to the pot, maths expert at the University of Sussex, Dr John Haigh, said the chance of winning the jackpot went up from ‘one in 14 million’ to ‘one in 45 million’.

He added: “But because the chance of winning the jackpot is lower, when you do win the amount will be higher.”

Blackpool’s biggest winner in living memory remains Karl Crompton, who won £11m in May 2006.