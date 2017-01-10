Lottery funding for Victorian gardens

Wyre Council has received £142,900 from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Big Lottery Fund to continue restoring the Mount Pavilion and Gardens in Fleetwood.

The cash will go towards helping the council develop a proposal to transform the landward side of the Grade II registered gardens to its original Victorian landscape.

Coun David Henderson, cabinet member with responsibility for parks and open spaces at Wyre Council, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that the Heritage Lottery Fund has recognised the potential that we see in the Mount.”