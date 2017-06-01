Longest Day golf challenge for Macmillan and MNDA

A group of golfers are getting ready for the biggest day of the year in aid of charity.

A team of 12 will be teeing off at Fishwick Hall Golf Club, in Preston, on July 9 as part of the Longest Day Challenge to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease Association and Macmillan Cancer Research.

The team, who hail from Preston, St Annes, Poulton-le-Fylde and Fleetwood, will play four rounds of golf, starting at around 5am and finishing at around 10pm,

Organiser Blake Greaves, 36, said: “Macmillan runs the Longest Day event annually and hundreds of people take part.

“This is the third year I have organised this and I am hoping to raise more than £2,000.

“We chose the charities for personal reasons.

“My mother, Jackie, was diagnosed with cervical cancer when she was in her 40s and now she is in her 60s; my grandmother, Ruth Riley, had breast cancer in her 70s. She’s 90 in September and still going strong but her cancer has spread into he bones in her spine. My friend, Adam Burtonwood, 30, from Poulton le Fylde was diagnosed with testicular cancer in his mid 20s.

"As for choosing Motor Neurone Disease, a team member has a relative currently suffering from it.

“We thought raising awareness and money through a game we are all good at would be a nice thing to do for all the help the charities do.

“Fishwick Hall Golf Club has kindly let us play at its course for free and have also donated some prizes for a raffle I am doing through work. at Educational Diversity Blackpool.”

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Andykirbs?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=Andykirbs&utm_campaign=pfp-share