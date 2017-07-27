Locals rally round to repair Hall damage

Fylde folk have been quick to rally round and offer help following a spate of damage at Lytham Hall.

As we reported last week, officials at the Hall were left shocked after golf balls lobbed by vandals smashed left 11 windows, many of them dating back to the 19th century.

It followed other instances of vandalism there and left management fearing for the future of the Hall, which is currently being refurbished.

But offers of help from local businesses have delighted John Miller, chief executive of Heritage Trust for the North West, the regional building preservation charity which manages the Georgian Hall.

He said: “We have been touched by all the messages of support we’ve received, online and in person - from the local gentleman who offered security advice, to even more practical offers of help.

“Our thanks to Ken Woodcock at Tower Glass, Lytham to his offer to donate the glass panes we need, Smiths Hire St Annes, for the offer of reduced hire on a cherry picker, Alex Aitken of Woodside Designs for his offer of help on joinery and Lytham DIY for generosity with keys. Tim Young from Reach TPY has also offered use of his cherry picker.

“Different people have been in touch to organise a fund raising event later in the year and our volunteers have been keen to get involved in all manner of ways.

Mr Woodcock, managing director of Tower Glass, said: “When I read about the damage, I just had to do something. Lytham Hall is so special to the town and it is important we rally round to help.”