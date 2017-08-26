Livewire Festival review: Jacksons bring the boogie to kick off new three-day music extravaganza

Blackpool could definitely feel it last night as the new Livewire Festival kicked off with a stunning set from The Jacksons.

Bursting onto the stage, the family foursome had the crowd blaming it firmly on the boogie with a set rammed full of sing-along classic hits – almost every one greeted with a cheer.

Musical legends The Jacksons at Livewire Festival in Blackpool

An emotional tribute paid to brother Michael was an all-too-appropriate Gone Too Soon, bringing many in the crowd to tears as Jermaine took a solo spotlight.

And Tito took centre stage with some seriously funky beats, while Marlon lived up to his reputation as the ‘dancingest Jackson’ with some killer moves.

Their years of experience were evident in a superbly slick show with the tightest band we’re likely to see all weekend, all serving to create one of the best party nights Blackpool has seen in a while.

Earlier in the night, a strong opening set from Fudge And The Frequency got the early comers in the spirit before The Christians and Mica Paris took the stage.

The late evening sunshine casts a glow over fans waiting to see musical legends The Jacksons at Livewire Festival in Blackpool

The Harvest For The World band made themselves popular when they declared Blackpool was ‘fantastic’.

And One Temptation soul songstress Mica gave an energetic opening, although much of her vocal was drowned by the backing track bass.

A thankfully brief shower had threatened to dampen spirits at one point but passed inland quickly enough.

It’s safe to say Livewire has got to be starting something and on this evidence we’ll want them back.

* Headlining tonight at Livewire is The Hit Factory Live.